Lane closures expected on Clark Bridge starting Tuesday

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lane restrictions will take place across the Clark Bridge in Alton from March 28 to April 5.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will close one eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the bridge at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to improve the lighting.

There are no planned overnight or weekend lane restrictions and all lanes should be available to traffic during “peak hour periods,” according to a press release.

