Grandparents ask to be guardians of 7 Illinois siblings

Firefighters on the scene of a fatal house fire in Glen Carbon (Credit: Paige Hulsey / KMOV)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Seven southern Illinois siblings' paternal grandparents are asking to be their guardian after the children's parents were found dead in a tragic chain of events.

The children's father, 37-year-old Justin Campbell, was found shot in the head inside a burned home. His ex-wife, 32-year-old Cristy Campbell, was later found dead in in a lake where their 3-month-old Julian Campbell was floating inside an SUV. Emergency workers saved the baby.

Madison County court records show that Henry and Nancy Campbell of Glen Carbon have filed for guardianship of the children. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that a judge has scheduled a hearing on the request for May 9.

The Campbell's attorney says the children currently are in their custody.

