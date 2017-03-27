Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows announce St. Louis concert

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs during the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

ST. LOUIS -- Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are joining forced for a tour this summer, and are making a stop in St. Louis.

They'll be at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 26.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” will be available to members of both bands’ fan clubs beginning Tuesday, March 28th and to the general public starting Friday, March 31 at noon.