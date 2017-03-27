Local organization looking to pair young adults with summer jobs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization is looking to pair young adults with businesses for employment during the summer.

STL Youth Jobs is accepting applications from businesses and young adults, between the ages of 16 and 24, for the 2017 youth employment program.

“Businesses know that they are helping to develop our City’s next workforce, and in turn, perhaps some of their own future employees,” Mayor Francis Slay said. “It is our goal to make sure this funding is sustained, so that every summer – not just this summer – young people have the opportunities to hone their job skills, develop a strong work ethic and become a ready and capable workforce for future jobs of our City.”

Since the program began in 2013, nearly 2,500 young adults have been given summer employment. In 2016 alone, more than 500 job opportunities were given to young adults at nearly 200 local employers.

“We are asking our partners, old and new, to give the gift of opportunity. While it may just seem like a summer job, these opportunities impact youth far beyond the summer,” Hillary Frey, Executive Director of STL Youth Jobs, said. “Young adults learn valuable skills on the job, not just job specific skills, but things like how to get along with your supervisor, and proper workplace etiquette. These are the same skills that most of us learned early on, during our first jobs. A gift to STL Youth Jobs is an investment in ensuring our young people succeed and our community thrives.”

Young adults looking to apply for the program, click here.

Businesses looking to hire through the program, click here.

