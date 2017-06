Officers at a gas station in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road after a shooting Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in North County Monday.

One person was shot in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road before 8:30 a.m.

The condition of the person shot has not been released.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved