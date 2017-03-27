Prince's handwritten notes, signed guitars being auctioned off starting Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Prince’s handwritten notes for the song “Purple Rain” and a Gibson Les Paul guitar signed by Les Paul are just some of the items being auctioned off starting Monday.

Bonhams Auction House and Turner Classic Movies have partnered for the “Rock and Roll Through the Lens” auction.

There are over 200 items on the auction block, including a wooden recorder that Jimi Hendrix used in his song “If 6 Was 9,” the jacket worn by Otis Day in Animal House, and the audio mixer used to make Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Click here to view all items being auctioned off.

