Man hit in head during robbery in Normandy overnight

Police in the 7600 block of Pasadena Blvd. following a robbery Monday (Credit; KMOV)

NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was injured during a robbery in Normandy overnight.

According to police, the man was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object during a robbery in the 7600 block of Pasadena Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

The victim told officers the suspects took his watch and wallet.

Following the robbery, the man was taken to the hospital by a private party, police said.

Other information regarding the robbery has not been released.

