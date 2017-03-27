MLS commissioner in town Monday for fan rally at Ballpark Village

A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The commissioner of Major League Soccer will be in St. Louis for a second time Monday.

While in town, Don Garber plans to attend a MLS2STL fan rally at Ballpark Village at 5:15 p.m.

On April 4, St. Louis City voters will decide if tax money can be used to build a $200 million soccer stadium. Voters will see two propositions on the ballot, one called Proposition One and the other Proposition Two. Both of the propositions must pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward.

Proposition One is a half-cent sales tax increase for things like the MetroLink expansion, if it passes it will increase the use tax that businesses pay on out-of-state purchases. Proposition Two asks if part of that money could be used to build the stadium.

If both pass, taxpayers would put up to $60 million towards the project.

Supporters of the soccer stadium have agreed to invest in youth and job programs in the city if voters approve both propositions.

