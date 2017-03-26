Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw a sasquatch

Authorities in Ellis County, KS have canceled an AMBER Alert for two young boys who were taken from a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says both Cadenn McDowell, 1, and Mason McDowell, 3, have been found and are safe.More >
Authorities in Ellis County, KS have canceled an AMBER Alert for two young boys who were taken from a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says both Cadenn McDowell, 1, and Mason McDowell, 3, have been found and are safe.More >
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >