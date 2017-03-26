Hundreds gather at fundraiser for Soulard shooting victim

Lorraine Stippec is recovering at a hospital after she was shot in Soulard on February 6. Credit: Stippec family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – It’s been seven weeks since the shooting of a St. Louis fire captain and 26-year-old Rain Stippec.

The two were allegedly shot by James and Ryan Hartman in Soulard February 6.

The duo survived the shooting but Stippec has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Stippec has spent the last seven weeks in the hospital and was released from the intensive care unit on Friday.

Her father, Greg Stippec, said she’s a strong woman who beat the odds.

“She’s such a tough girl, a strong girl,” Stippec said. “It’s made a huge difference, the doctors call her the girl of steel because she was given a 5 percent chance to live and she’s here.”

After being released from the ICU, Stippec is battling an infection.

“She has a lot going on, she can’t walk yet, she’s very very weak, very frail, she can’t eat or drink,” her father said.

So the community came together to support Stippec. More than 450 people packed the Royale Orleans in St. Louis to raise money for her.

“It’s absolutely overwhelming we have so many donations we couldn’t even put them all out,” her father said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.