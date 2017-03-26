Local mosque holds open house, invites Trump supporters

The open house at the Islamic Center in Hazelwood. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Muslim leaders held an open house at the Islamic Center in Hazelwood on Sunday in an effort to reach out to the St. Louis community.

People of all faiths and political beliefs were welcome but organizers extended a special invitation to supports of President Donald Trump.

They said it’s an effort to build bridges and heal divisions.

During the open house, visitors could try on head scarves and other traditional clothing. There were also presentations on Islam 101 and a tour of the prayer hall and school.

Visitors said it was a good experience for them while Muslim leaders said this is just the beginning of their outreach efforts and they plan to have more open houses in the future.

