Jefferson Co. veteran to take honor flight to Washington D.C.

DESOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County veteran leaves this coming week on an honor flight to Washington D.C.

Dr. Bill Watson was an air force pilot during the Korean War. On Sunday, Watson’s friends and family gathered in Desoto for a send-off reception before the flight on Tuesday.

Watson will travel to Washington D.C. with other veterans to see the memorials built in their honor.

In the last decade, the greater St. Louis Honor Flight has provided free trips to Washington D.C. for more than 1,500 local veterans.

