Man, 67, killed after vehicle crashed into tree in North City

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
A man died after hitting a tree in north St. Louis on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV) A man died after hitting a tree in north St. Louis on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A driver is dead after his GMC Yukon XL struck a tree Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Just before noon, 67-year-old Danny Temple's vehicle hit a tree near 17th St. and Cass Ave.

Temple was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.

Official said the accident may be medical-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

