"Move March" calling for an end to violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several hundred people took to the streets Saturday to march for an end to violence.

Participants of the “Move March” walked down Page Avenue near Kingshighway calling for peace.

Many who came out to march say now is the time for action.

The march was organized by “Better Family Life” and they say the goal of the march is to provide support to grieving families and create change in the community.

