Man found dead inside home in North County

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Home where the man was found dead. (Credit: KMOV) Home where the man was found dead. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a home in the 12000 block of Santa Maria Drive Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call about a homicide at the home where they found 56-year-old Larry Woods dead after suffering gunshot wounds. 

A woman has been taken into custody but her identity has not been released at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

