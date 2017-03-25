Man found dead inside home in North County

Home where the man was found dead. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a home in the 12000 block of Santa Maria Drive Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call about a homicide at the home where they found 56-year-old Larry Woods dead after suffering gunshot wounds.

A woman has been taken into custody but her identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

