6-year-old, woman injured in Saturday afternoon shooting

The scene of the shooting (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon.

A woman, described as being 20 years old, was shot in the leg and a 6-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

Witnesses said an altercation between three women led to the gunfire.

Police have placed the two suspects, a 21-year-old and 27-year-old, as "wanted." They have not released any information regarding the suspects to the public.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers.

Editor's note: Shortly after the shooting, police said the girl who was injured was 5 years old, but Monday morning said she was 6.

