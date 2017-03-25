Two men charged in connection with MetroLink homicide

Investigators outside the MetroLink platform at Stadium and 8th Street Sunday night (Credit: KMOV)

Left: 21-year old Warren Whitehead, right: 19-year old Marvin Burt

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 57-year-old Mac Payne on a MetroLink platform.

Marvin Burt, 19, and Warren Whitehead, 21, are being held on multiple felony charges including second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, between 10:45 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on March 19, Mac Payne was struck by a stray bullet while he was walking on the MetroLink Busch Stadium platform.

Surveillance footage revealed that prior to this gun going off, a group of individuals including Burt and Whitehead boarded the Metro train headed westbound.

A father and his 29-year-old son were also on board when Burt pointed a gun at the son and demanded money.

As the train approached the Stadium station, Burt pistol-whipped the 29-year-old in the face and the firearm went off.

Payne was walking on the platform and was immediately struck by the bullet.

Police said while this occurred, Whitehead also demanded money from the father. Whitehead allegedly stole cigarettes from his pocket and punched him in the face.

Payne was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Burt is being held on multiple felony counts including second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree attempted robbery, and assault.

Whitehead is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and second-degree robbery.

A $750,000 cash-only bond has been set for both Burt and Whitehead.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.