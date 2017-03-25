RECALL ALERT: More than 35,000 pounds of frozen taquitos

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A food manufacturer based in Lampass, Texas is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat, beef taquito products that may be contaminated with pieces of rubber with white plastic, according to the US Dept. of Agriculture.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito items were produced on December 30, 2016 and are detailed as -

60-oz. plastic bags inside of a corrugated carton labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS Crispy and Crunchy,” with case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a Best By date of December 30, 2017.

The affected products were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

