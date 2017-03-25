Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

In this July 9, 2016 file photo, actor and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, right, takes his final performance curtain call with cast member Christopher Jackson at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York. (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced “Hamilton” is scheduled to the stage as a part of the 2017-2018 U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

The show is scheduled to run from April 3, 2018 through April 22, 2018.

Season ticket packages will on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m.

For information about tickets and the Fabulous Fox Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.