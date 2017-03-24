Blues Alumni close out ice complex in Chesterfield

Hardee's Iceplex has closed to make room for a golf course. (Credit: KMOV).

Hardee's Iceplex has closed to make room for a golf course. (Credit: KMOV).

The final night for the Hardee's Iceplex in Chesterfield featured two teams of former Blues playing a game for a crowd that said goodbye to the popular facility.

"This is really sad," said Angie Wagner, a parent of a young hockey player.

The ice complex opened in 1995 and had three rinks for hockey and figure skating. Next, the rink will be demolished to make room for a new golf course on the site along Interstate 64.

Many reflected on the generations of young hockey players who learned the game on Chesterfield ice.

"You've got five first round draft picks last year, this is a huge part of how that happened," said former Blues player and Hall of Famer Brett Hull referring to the current crop of players who played in West County and are now on their way to playing in the NHL.

Youth hockey teams were not the only ones to use the rink. The Blues also used the Iceplex as a practice facility for a number of years.

Organizers of the alumni game were also raising money for a new ice complex planned just down the road.

"That's why we're doing this, because we need sheets of ice," Hull said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.