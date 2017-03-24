Police ID teen killed in shooting that left 6 others injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the 15-year-old who was killed during a shooting which left six others injured Friday night.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Palm and Geraldine around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found seven shooting victims.

According to police, there was a large group of people gathered outside when three suspects walked up, fired shots into the crowd, and fled the scene.

A 7-year-old boy was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old, identified as Antonio Womack, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was shot in the head.

The other five victims who were injured range in age from 18-39 years old. Investigators said some of the victims are not cooperating with police.

"When you don't have cooperative witnesses it's hard to thoroughly investigate because we need them to help us find the people responsible for the shooting to tell us what occurred," said Lt. John Green.

At this time, investigators do not know what led up to the shooting and said there was no known altercation.

