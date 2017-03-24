Chesterfield Mobile Home Park faces uncertain future

The Chesterfield Mobile Home Park is located in the heart of Chesterfield just south of Interstate 64 and west of Chesterfield Parkway West. (KMOV)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Residents of a Chesterfield mobile home park were shocked to learn they could be losing their homes.

The Chesterfield Mobile Home Park is located in the heart of Chesterfield just south of Interstate 64 and west of Chesterfield Parkway West. It is the only mobile home park in Chesterfield.

If developers have their way, more than 100 families could be forced out of their homes. They want to build nearly 300 apartments where the neighborhood of 140 motor homes currently sit.

One resident of the mobile home, Cambria Ernstrom, is worried where her family will go after initially being attracted to the area for the good schools and cheap rent.

“It would uproot a lot of people. I don’t know where they would. This is an affluent area.” Ernstrom doubts she could find anything similar nearby.

Another resident, Winnie Hingherwitz, is concerned over possibly having to start over. She turns 87 in May and recently relocated to Missouri from New Jersey to be closer to family. The residents own their homes, but lease the land underneath it.

Despite rumors, none of the residents News 4 spoke with were aware of the plan. The company that manages the mobile home park said the property is under contract, but the project still needs city approval before moving forward. Chesterfield city officials were unaware of what developers might offer residents to move out.

A public hearing will be scheduled, but no date or time has been announced.

With tight finances, many residents fear their options could be very limited if forced to move.

The company that submitted the rezoning request to build the apartments has not responded with a comment.

