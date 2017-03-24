Man leads police on bi-state chase with woman, 2 kids in car

A chase came to an end at 18th and Cass Friday afternoon (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are sought after police said they led officers on a pursuit Friday afternoon from Illinois into Missouri.

An officer in Washington Park, Illinois saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of 4400 Bunkum and attempted to pull the car over. The car did not pull over, and instead began driving at a high-rate of speed, nearly causing accidents.

As officers pursued the car, it got onto Interstate 70 and headed across the Stan Musial Veteran's Memorial Bridge and exited onto Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis. The car eventually attempted to jump a curb near 18th and Cass, but several tires became flat.

Two men in the car ran from the scene. A woman and two small children - ages 6 and 8 - remained in the car. No one was injured and it's not known if the woman will face any charges.

Police are continuing to search for the two men that ran from the scene.