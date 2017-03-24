O'Fallon, Mo PD looking for help identifying theft suspect - KMOV.com

O'Fallon, Mo PD looking for help identifying theft suspect

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
OFALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe broke into a car and stole a credit card.

 Officials said surveillance pictures taken on March 8 show the suspect stealing the credit card. Investigators believe the card was stolen from a car in the Twin Chimneys subdivision.

Anyone with information can call the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department.

