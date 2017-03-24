Bride suffers stroke before wedding; hospital staff saves the day

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – After a stroke less than a week before the wedding left a bride-to-be in the hospital, the staff at the hospital stepped in so the couple would not miss out on their special day.

Family, friends, even the flower girl made their way to the chapel at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville to celebrate the marriage of Kotona Russell and Darin White.

Russell suffered a stroke last weekend and has been hospitalized ever since. The couple was scheduled to get married on March 23, Darin’s birthday.

When the hospital found out the couple’s original wedding was suddenly in doubt, one staff member bought decorations. Another bought a cake and some else volunteered to play the piano.

After four years together, the couple was just grateful to tie the knot surrounded by their family and friends on the wedding date they had originally planned.

Congratulations Kotona and Darin!

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved