Person struck, killed by train in Affton

By Dan Fredman, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was struck by a train in South County Friday afternoon.

Police said the person was struck near Heege Road and Birkenhead Drive, in Affton. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made immediately available.

