Metro East school district cutting teacher's jobs in effort to slash budget

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon Illinois School District is trying to cut more than $600,000 out of next year’s school budget and the cuts are coming from teacher’s salaries. 

Five teachers who are currently full-time employees will become part-time employees. One teacher will likely lose her job entirely.

Originally, the school board wanted to cut $1 million from the budget.

