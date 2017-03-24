Suspect arrested in connection to homicide on MetroLink platform

Investigators outside the MetroLink platform at Stadium and 8th Street Sunday night (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson announced on Twitter there has been an arrest made in shooting death of a man on a MetroLink platform.

Chief Dotson said the suspect arrested is a 19-year-old man. No other details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

