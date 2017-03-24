'Person of interest' sought following burglary in Butler County

Daniel Bright is a 'person of interest' after a burglary on March 4. (Credit: Popular Bluff Police Department)

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for help locating a “person of interest” following a burglary.

Officials said they want to question Daniel Bright regarding a burglary where several guns were taken that took place on March 4 in Butler County.

Bright also has an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and for failure to appear in court. Police said he is known to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Bright’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Popular Bluff Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.