Cardinals donating portion of 'Firefighters Appreciation Night' - KMOV.com

Cardinals donating portion of 'Firefighters Appreciation Night' ticket sales to BackStoppers

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(AP Images) (AP Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will have a Firefighters Appreciation Theme Night during the 2017 season.

A portion of each theme ticket sold for the Wednesday, May 3 game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be donated to BackStoppers, Inc.

Fans who purchase the theme ticket will receive a Cardinals firefighter t-shirt.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly