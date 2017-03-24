Cardinals donating portion of 'Firefighters Appreciation Night' ticket sales to BackStoppers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will have a Firefighters Appreciation Theme Night during the 2017 season.

A portion of each theme ticket sold for the Wednesday, May 3 game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be donated to BackStoppers, Inc.

Fans who purchase the theme ticket will receive a Cardinals firefighter t-shirt.

