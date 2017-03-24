Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre hiring for 2017 season

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Legends is hosting a job fair to help with the upcoming 2017 concert season.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Holiday Inn Express Riverport located at 13175 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.

On-site interviews for job seekers will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For a list of all available positions and applications, visit rocknrolljobs.com.

