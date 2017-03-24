The MOVE, a march against violence in St. Louis kicks off Saturday

There's a new push called The MOVE aiming to stop the cycle of violence.

On Saturday, families of crime victims and those in troubled neighborhoods will march to help spark change.

Organizers say The MOVE is essentially a new way of responding to the violence in the black community.

They want people to solve their own conflict by turning to each other instead of turning on each other.

That's what makes Saturday’s march different from some of the recent marches because instead of pastors or community leaders coming together, The MOVE march directly involves people living in those neighborhoods where violence is common.

"There's a lot of families in St. Louis mourning over the deaths of kids and I feel, whereas, if you can express yourself you can march it out, you can talk it out and we can get these kids to come to the table and start talking about the problems before the problems get as big as they are, they can live another day,” said Byron Mischeaux, a participant in the event.

Last June, Mischeaux’s grandson 15 year old Jirah Campbell was shot and killed, just weeks shy of his 16th birthday.

Byron says Jirah was murdered over a pair of jeans. Byron himself was shot three times during a robbery 16 years ago. Those are some reasons why he hopes The MOVE will bring about some change.

He says the black community is facing an internal crisis that needs to be addressed now even after Saturday’s march.

"We're going to go into the communities and we're going to try to find the people in the communities that want to help. The more people we have to help, the more time we'll have to try to keep down some of these murders. Summer time is coming, kids are going to be out so we got to try to do something to solve these problems,” he said.

The MOVE march begins at Beckett Park and ends at the Better Family Life Cultural Center.

