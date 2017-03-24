O'Fallon, Mo. police looking for suspect after items taken from - KMOV.com

O'Fallon, Mo. police looking for suspect after items taken from car

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Surveillance photo of O'Fallon, Mo. 'subject' (Credit: police) Surveillance photo of O'Fallon, Mo. 'subject' (Credit: police)
Surveillance photo of O'Fallon, Mo. suspect (Credit: Police) Surveillance photo of O'Fallon, Mo. suspect (Credit: Police)

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon are asking for help identifying a suspect after items were stolen from a vehicle.

The theft occurred in the Twin Chimneys Subdivision, according to police. Officials also said the suspect used a stolen credit card on March 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer McClenning @ 636-240-3200

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly