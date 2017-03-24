Donations helped Shriners Hospital get 'Extreme CT' machine

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Shriners Hospital in St. Louis has one of only two ‘Extreme CT’ machines in the Midwest thanks to donations.

Michael Butler’s family started a foundation, which they used to collect money and donate $250,000 to Shriners Hospital.

“The resources that they provide, and the services that they do, and the work that’s done here is second to none, and it’s all about the kids,” Butler, who is also a Shriner, said.

The family knew they wanted to spend the money on the ‘Extreme CT’ machine.

“Here we deal with children with metabolic bone disease, or displaysia, and this state of the art instrument will allow us to look more deeply into the abnormalities of their skeletons and it allows us to go deeply into the bone with low radiation,” said Dr. Michael Whyte, director of the Center for Metabolic Bone Disease and Molecular Research at Shriners Hospital.

The machine the Butler family donated is so rare there is only one other in the Midwest, which is located at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Dr. Whyte said it is an important reminder of the importance of donations.

“Big and small they’re very important to the Shriners Hospital, that has been feasible because of the generosity of people like the Butlers,” Dr. Whyte said.

