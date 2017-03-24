Suspect on the run after overnight bi-state chase

Officers from Alton and St. Louis at South Broadway and River Bluff Place (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after a bi-state chase.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, officers from the Alton Police Department chased the suspect’s vehicle to South Broadway and River Bluff Place, in south St. Louis. When the suspect’s vehicle stopped, the suspect ran from the area.

It is unknown why officers were chasing the suspect.

No other details about the chase or suspect has been released.

