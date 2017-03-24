I-44 bridge construction to impact thousands of drivers starting Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of drivers will be impacted by a major bridge construction project on Interstate 44 starting Friday.

At 6 a.m., crews will close two westbound lanes of the interstate between Jamieson and Shrewsbury for restriping. Also, the westbound Interstate 44 ramp to Shrewsbury will close from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

When crews finish restriping Friday, one lane of the roadway will be closed around-the-clock and three lanes of traffic will shift onto the eastbound Interstate 44 bridge that goes over the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad tracks. Also, there will be three narrowed lanes of traffic in each direction on the eastbound bridge until December.

Michelle Voegele, a MoDOT area engineer, said the bridge was built in the early 1970’s and it now needs to be replaced. This year, crews will replace the westbound bridge and next year they plan to replace the eastbound bridge.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved