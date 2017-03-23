Cops walking beats downtown are a welcome sight

he organization is paying about $600,000 a year to have eight officers walk in pairs on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Credit: KMOV)

It's an image from days long gone, but it's back, at least in parts of downtown St. Louis, police are walking beats.

It's a crime solution that's being paid for by the Downtown STL group.

"The response has been amazing," said Missy Kelley, President of Downtown STL.

Earlier this month, the group ditched its walking downtown guides, looking for a stronger presence to make business owners and residents feel safer.

The organization is paying about $600,000 a year to have eight officers walk in pairs on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"I think it makes people feel a little more safer," said Sharif Ead of the Media Grill on Washington Avenue.

Officers walking beats at one time was a regular part of patrolling in the city, and until now it was regarded as a forgotten part of policing, especially among younger officers.

"We have some that remember," said St. Louis Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann. "But it's been a long time," he continued.

