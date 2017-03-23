Man accused of enrolling in Missouri college as someone else

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fraud charges have been filed against a man accused of enrolling in a Missouri college using another man's name.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mwer2U ) reports 32-year-old Malachi Duncan was indicted Wednesday. Prosecutors say he faces 10 counts of fraud, including orchestrating a scheme to commit student loan fraud and identity theft.

Duncan allegedly used Demarcus Brewster's identity to enroll as a student at Jefferson College during the 2013-2014 school year. Investigators say Duncan used the other man's identity to receive federal financial aid, student housing and on-campus employment.

Duncan was arrested March 1 after allegedly enrolling at the University of Memphis under an assumed name.

Jefferson College spokesman Roger Barrentine says he can't comment on the people involved, but the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

