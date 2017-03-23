Jefferson County middle school offering online safety classes to students

Administrators at Valley Middle School in House Springs are teaching 6th graders a new class on the internet safety. (Credit: KMOV)

Students at a Jefferson County middle school, who have grown up with the internet and social media are learning that they have a lot to learn.

But they said that's a good thing.

Administrators at Valley Middle School in House Springs are teaching 6th graders a new class on the internet safety.

The district is doing this partly because when students leave middle school, they will be issued laptops. Teachers want to make sure students know how to be smart and safe when they're online.

"A lot of them have been using them so long, they were never really told what to do with Facebook, they just get on Facebook. They don't really know the dangers of Facebook," Darik Durham, a computer science teacher with Northwest schools, said.

"When I get online and I see something that might be a hacker, I just do the things I learned in this class to not do it so I don't get hacked at all," Destiny Clary, a 6th grader, said. "If its got an update to your computer, don't do it, ask your parents, let them do it," she continued.

Along with online safety, students are also learning about how to use online tools, such as customizing Google pages or building websites.

Many admit, that's their favorite part of the class.

