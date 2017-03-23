Donations collected, delivered for refugees new to the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After a month of collecting donations at St. Louis-area Starbucks, volunteers filled a U-Haul with supplies for refugees who recently arrived in St. Louis.

The donations included laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, clothes, and diapers. They will be given to the International Institute of St. Louis who will be responsible for distributing the donations.

They are still collecting donations for the Immigrant and Refugee Women’s Program which teaches refugees English and practical life skills through a GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.