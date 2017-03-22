Renovations on Arch Grounds continue; trams set to re-open in April

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The trees are being installed, construction on the outdoor amphitheater space is progressing, and the underground construction of the museum and visitor center continues as the Arch renovations are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

On Saturday, April 8, there will be a celebration for the re-opening of the north end of the Arch Grounds. The family friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trams to the top of the Arch will resume on Thursday, April 27.

For more information, visit gatewayarch.com.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.