St. Louis-area school earns national recognition for excellence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Maple Grove Elementary School in Dittmer, Missouri has been recognized as a Light House School by the Blue Ribbon of Excellence Program.

The award is extra special to students, parents, and educators because they say they earned the awarded together. To be recognized, students staff, and parents all agree to put seven positive principles into action at home and at school.

Parents and staff said the principles help teach responsibility and discipline. They also believe dedication to the program has seemed to reduce bullying.

The students also do service projects throughout the year including raising money to buy shoes for residents in Africa who have to walk miles just to get water.

There are only about 270 Light House Schools in the United States.

