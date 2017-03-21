Cardinals selling “Waino’s World” t-shirt to raise money for charity.

The Cardinals Official Team Store at Busch Stadium will be exclusively selling 'Waino's World' t-shirts to raise money for charity. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals, in conjunction with Adam Wainwright, have launched an exclusive “Waino’s World” t-shirt that will be sold at the Cardinals Official Team Store at Busch Stadium with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charities.

The t-shirt, which is being produced by St. Louis-based 108 Stitches, will donate a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sold to Cardinals Care and Adam Wainwright’s charity, Big League Impact.

“We approached Adam with the idea to create something fun for the fans to wear on days he pitches,” said Eric Ross, Vice President of 108 Stitches. “Adam loved the idea and decided that this would be a great way to give back to the St. Louis community and raise money for Big League Impact’s global efforts.”

The cotton t-shirt is available in men’s and women’s sizes and will retail for $36.

