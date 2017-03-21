17-year-old safe following Endangered Person Advisory

Anyone with information regarding Canday’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or dial 911. (Credit: Ferguson Police)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled after a missing 17-year-old was found safe.

The Ferguson Police Department said Willow Lynn Canaday was reported missing from her home in the 1540 block of Starlight Drive around 8 p.m. on March 20.

Thursday, the police department said Canaday had been located.

