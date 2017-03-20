Funeral arrangements set for couple who died in Glen Carbon fire, drowning

Firefighters on the scene on a fatal house fire in Glen Carbon (Credit: Paige Hulsey / KMOV)

Funeral arrangements have been set for a man and a woman found dead in Glen Carbon last week.

The family has released details on the visitation and service for Justin and Cristy Campbell, with the visitation scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. A celebration of life service will then begin at 7 p.m.

Justin Campbell's body was found dead with gunshot wounds after a house fire, and Cristy Campbell drowned in Silver Lake after an SUV was found submerged in the water.

Six children were able to escape the fire at the home, and a baby was rescued from the SUV found in the lake.

