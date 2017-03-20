Missouri Job Center hosting 'Spring into Jobs Fair' this week

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The annual ‘Spring into Jobs Fair’ will take place in St. Charles County this week.

The Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County, located at 212 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters, has scheduled three events to help those looking for a job.

“Now is a great time to look for a full-time or part-time job in St. Charles County,” says Scott J. Drachnik, Executive Director of the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County. “We encourage job-seekers to visit our offices prior to these events so our career counselors can work with them on their resumes, interview skills and job goals.”

See below for a list of the events:

Curbside Event:

2-5:30 p.m., Monday, April 10

Job-seekers can simply drive by as staff hand out bags filled with help-wanted information.



3-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 11

Attendees should bring their current resume and be ready for on-site interviews.



3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Attendees should bring their current resume and be ready for on-site interviews.

For more information, or to register, contact Lori at 636-255-6060 ext. 2560 or Kim at 636-255-6060 ext. 5273.

