Wisconsin man dies week after being hit by vehicle in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man who was hit by a vehicle last week in downtown St. Louis died as a result of his injuries.

James Koch, 69, of Wisconsin, was struck at 14th and Market around 7:30 a.m. on March 17.

After being struck, Koch was taken to the hospital and listed unstable condition. Officers said he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

The driver that struck Koch remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

