Mayor Slay gives progress report on 2013 Sustainability Plan

St. Louis City Mayor Francis Slay met with community leaders on Wednesday to discuss his thoughts on how St. Louis was doing.

Mayor Slay gave an update on the progress his administration has made on the Sustainability Plan he created in 2013.

The plan outlined initiatives to make the city cleaner, safer, and healthier with less water and a better use of resources.

“This isn’t just about the environment. It is triple bottom line, it is about environment, it’s about quality of life, it’s about making sure we have a city that is a good place to do business and work, and all those other things,” Slay said.

Slay also mentioned that his plan was to improve the city both economically and socially as well.

The mayor pointed to several programs as “successes” stemming from the Sustainability Plan such as “STL Youth Jobs,” which helps teenagers obtain jobs, as well as several environment programs including one that turns vacant lots into urban tree farms.



