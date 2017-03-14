Jordan Schafer experiment derailed; elbow surgery set for Friday

An injury riddled career coupled with a lifetime .228 batting average left Jordan Schafer’s future as a big-league outfielder in question. The 30-year-old would have to find alternative methods to keep his career alive.

In 2016 with the Dodgers’ organization, he found a solution to the problem. The hypothesis to the experiment was if Schafer could pitch at the Major League level, then he could land a spot on a team as a duel threat. Part-time lefty specialist, part-time outfielder.

However, all experiments are subject to random error, this one being no different.

As of recently, Schafer began experiencing tightness in his left forearm. That discomfort was enough for him to be forced out of Sunday’s Grapefruit League game. Ultimately, an MRI would show that there was ligament damage, and surgery was imminent.

The Cardinals made the announcement of Schafer’s pending surgery on Tuesday, with the operation scheduled for Friday.

Although it has yet to be determined whether the southpaw will need Tommy John surgery, the injury is expected to keep him sidelined throughout all of 2017.

It’s a disappointing chapter in an intriguing storyline.

Schafer was brought into camp to see how a hybrid role would work, if at all. The trial run was nowhere near dead on arrival. Schafer began turning heads early in camp, and was seeing in-game opportunities both on the mound and in the outfield.

No stranger to injury, and seemingly no match for adversity, Schafer’s return to the MLB is on hold, for now.

