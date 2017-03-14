Accident involving Hazelwood school bus sends 4 children to hospital

A Hazelwood School District bus was involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday sending two students to the hospital. (Credit: KMOV)

A traffic accident involving a school bus going eastbound on I-270 east of Lindbergh sent four children to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to Hazelwood Police Department.

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but there were a number of students on board the bus during the accident. Two children were transported to a local hospital by ambulance while two others were taken by their parents. The injuries are considered minor.

The bus was reportedly carrying students of a middle school in the Hazelwood School District.

Parents in the Hazelwood School District were notified of the accident and district administrators are on the scene assessing the situation.

